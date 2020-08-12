1/1
Bessie NORTH
Peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie North. Loving mother of Gwen, Ruth (Allen Hills), Charles (Lynn), Leslie, Joe (Grace), Jean (Bernie Barber), Loreen (Gary Peacock), Bruce (Robin), and Anna. Predeceased by sons Eddie and Doug, and by sons-in-law Pat Needham and Peter Couturier. Dear grandmother of many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Grace McCaugherty. A private family service was held due to the current COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ashton United Church or to the CNIB would be appreciated. Tributes, donations, and condolences may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tubman Funeral Homes
403 Richmond Road
Ottawa, ON K2A 0E9
(613) 722-6559
