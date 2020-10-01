Bessie Parks

The family of the late Bessie (nee Gaylord) Parks (Mrs. John S. Parks) country farmer, formerly of Maberly, ON, wish to sincerely convey our gratitude, for all the kindness, support and condolences shown from friends, cousins, relatives, family and neighbors, through attending, your donations, lovely cards, beautiful flowers, emails/text and sympathy phone calls that we received. We would like to say a Huge Thank You to Blair & Son, Perth for their professional caring services in our time of grieve and loss of our loving Mother. We also send our appreciation to Minister Dr. Ronald Hunt, for a lovely heartfelt service. A special Thank You to Moms four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren Pallbearers (Ladies too), for fulfilling Mom's wishes. Also, Thanks to Wonnietta Zarb and MaKayla Parks for your eulogies of lasting memories and stories, and thanks to Jim Heney for playing Mom's favourite fiddle tunes. Bessie's residence for the last five years was at Almonte Country Haven. We send our appreciation and thanks to all the Staff, special Personal Support Workers and Nurses for their health care, as well as to Angela McArthur, who was Mom's reading companion for the last two years. Mom was the final member of her passed Gaylord siblings and the root of her large family. She will be greatly missed. Many, many thanks to all. God Bless. From - Mom's Family.



