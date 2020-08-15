1/1
Betty Anne Hartman
1948-04-18 - 2020-08-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the evening of Sunday August 2nd, Betty passed away at the General Campus of the Ottawa Hospital with her son Todd by her side. From her time teaching in Kemptville, to her time in real estate, and later as a small business owner in Ottawa, Betty had an impact on everyone she connected with. She learned to practice personal philanthropy from her mother Ruth, directly helping one person at a time as best she could, and many of those people would become lifelong friends. She loved her friends dearly, but as a private person, Betty always preferred one on one interactions to meeting in groups. Respecting that, no services are planned. Instead enjoy a coffee or tea with a close friend and remember her fondly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Mortuary Services
595 Somerset St W
Ottawa, ON K1R 6C6
(613) 787-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved