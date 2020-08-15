On the evening of Sunday August 2nd, Betty passed away at the General Campus of the Ottawa Hospital with her son Todd by her side. From her time teaching in Kemptville, to her time in real estate, and later as a small business owner in Ottawa, Betty had an impact on everyone she connected with. She learned to practice personal philanthropy from her mother Ruth, directly helping one person at a time as best she could, and many of those people would become lifelong friends. She loved her friends dearly, but as a private person, Betty always preferred one on one interactions to meeting in groups. Respecting that, no services are planned. Instead enjoy a coffee or tea with a close friend and remember her fondly.



