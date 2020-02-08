|
Betty passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 64 years. She was the loved wife of Brian Findlay, cherished mother of Tony Belleperche and Mathieu Belleperche (Roxane Peters) loving grandmother of Dylan, Kobe and Leah. Betty will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Helen Clarke and her grandchildren Liam and Halina Clarke. She will be fondly remembered by the Findlay family including Adam, Samantha, Eve, Megan, Jake and Carter, Skyler, Alexia and Campbell, Gordon and Gail Findlay and Debbie and Grant Creighton. Betty's loss will be felt by many family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be private for the family. In remembrance of Betty, donations to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, Perth would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 8, 2020