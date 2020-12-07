1/1
Betty (MacDougall) LITTLE
Peacefully at Bonnechere Manor on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving mother of Nancy (Peter Wilkins) and Brenda (Barry McAlpine). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Vaughan, Daniel and Michael. Survived by her brother Bob (Sue) McDougall as well as her sister-in-law Jessi, and brother-in-laws Bob Dick and Joe Crozier. Predeceased by her parents Daniel & Leah MacDougall as well as Marjorie Fraser, Don, Luella Graham, Jack, Pat Dick and Connie Crozier as well as her husband Andy Little. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Professional arrangements entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Those desiring may make donations to Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation in memory of Betty on-line at www.zohrfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 7, 2020.
