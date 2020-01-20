Home

Blair & Son Funeral Directors
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Betty Mae (Tysick) LEWIS

It is with great sadness our family announces Betty's passing in the Perth Hospital on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was predeceased in March 2019 by her beloved husband Lloyd. She is the much loved mother of Donna (Bill) Black, Kevin and Karen (Allen) McIlvenna. Betty was the cherished grandmother to Brannon (Jennifer), Mason (Raylene), Teegon (Matthew), Liza (Joe), Christine (Sam), Dawn, Casey and Kelsey (Sean) and proud great-grandmother to Lleyton, Nash, Ripken, Rustin, Amelia, Bowen and James. Betty was predeceased by her son Neil, granddaughter Abigail and sisters Merway Perkins and Alice Dopson. She will be sadly missed by her sister Thelma Montgomery, all her extended family and friends. Betty was known for her many talents, including baking and decorating cakes and dress making. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of the service at 2:30 p.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In remembrance of Betty, contributions to Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) or a would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 20, 2020
