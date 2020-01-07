|
|
85 years young passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019. Predeceased by her son Darrel. Betty's kind and gentle soul will be dearly missed by her son Ken, daughter Susan (Barry) and grandson Thomas. Mom loved watching birds, butterflies and the Ottawa Senators. She was proud to have been an employee of the Armed Forces and Corp of Commissionaires. Funeral service will be held in the chapel at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Saturday January 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Main Street Community Services.