Peacefully on Sunday, July 5. Survived by her husband Cedric, children Danny (Dianne), Deborah (Ed), Josyn. Will be missed by her grandchildren, Paul (Sarah), David, Lane, Kevin (Ceilidh), Grant (Tricia), Stephen, Kelly (Ethan). GG to Brady and Mason. Will be missed by her sister, Marlene and an extended family in Carleton Place. She was loved by all and will never be forgotten.



