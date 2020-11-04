Linda, Arlene and Marilyn sadly announce the passing of our beloved sister Bev on September 25, 2020 in Trenton Ontario. Bev is predeceased by her parents Tom and Norma Whalen and sister Carol Mazzei and by her beloved husband Chum. Loving mother to Dave (Michele) of Belleville and Mark (Ying) of Kingston and dear grandmother of Madison, Matthew and Akeira. Bev was very proud of her 38 year Registered Nursing career at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of Bev's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the Weaver Funeral Home in Trenton. Donations in Bev's memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



