Left us to be with her Lord and Saviour, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 78. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Ethel Rodford. Beloved sister of the late Irene James (late Ed Montroy), the late Gordon Rodford (Bernice), the late Lila Kerr (late Harry), and the late Violet Martin (late Henry). Cherished by Debbie, David, McKayla and Cruze Matthews, Laura Willey, Bonnie Campbell, Carol Ann Parish, and Joyce Bernicky. Beverley's smile and kindness will be missed by her family, extended family and all those she called "My Friend". At the end of life what really matters is not what we bought but what we built. Not what we got but what we shared. Not our competence but our character and not our success but our significance. Live a life that matters, live a life of love. Beverley, Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. "We'll be thinking about you!" A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 251 Brockville Street, Smiths Falls. A family burial will take place in Spring. In remembrance of Beverley, donations to the Salvation Army Church in Smiths Falls, where Beverley attended for 30 years would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
