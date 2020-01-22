|
|
Peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Sunday evening, January 19, 2020; William Thomas James "Bill" Buttle of Arnprior passed away at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Chauvin). Dearly loved and proud father of Jonathan (Ava) of New Denver, B.C. and Andrew (Shannon) of Taiwan. Cherished by his granddaughters, Sofia and Lauren. Dear brother of Mary Sue Riggs (late Bruce) of Kingston. Son of the late Dr. Walter and Eileen (nee Gillan) Buttle. Fondly remembered for his sense of humour, his cartoons, his love of music and his 1966 Volvo. Bill's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Arrangements private. In memory of Bill, please consider a donation to The Neighborhood Link Fountain. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 22, 2020