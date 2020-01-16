|
For a Dear Loved One You filled the world with special joy and happiness untold. You always had a sunny way and a lovely heart of gold. You made life so much brighter just by being thoughtful, too. And saying kind and helpful things was typical of you. That's why it's hard to face the world and know you won't be there. Lighting up life so warmly with your smile beyond compare. The memories you've left behind grow sweeter day by day. But you are missed dear Loved One more than any words can say. Love always Judy, Barb, Griffin and Cohen.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 16, 2020