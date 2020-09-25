1/2
Bill Robert Debenham
Bill passed away suddenly at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving husband of Debbie Sullivan. Cherished Dad of Kelly and Troy. Proud and loving grandpa to Logan and Jacob, and Poppa to Cash. Dear brother of David (Nancy), Jim (Kim), Gail (Barry Davidson), Patti (Rick Hass). Bill was the son of the late John and Phyllis Debenham. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Bill will be forever remembered for his love of his family and his love of music being a part of the Debenham Brothers. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE FUNERAL HOME OR GRAVESIDE AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE FUNERAL HOME AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE (To RSVP for the funeral home or graveside service please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 432-2849.) Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home 310 Argyle St, S Renfrew on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Rosebank Cemetery on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Royal Canadian Legion.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
