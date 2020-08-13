1/1
Billie Allison HOBBS
1927-10-30 - 2020-08-03
Billie Styles was born in Arnprior where she worked hard, loved and married Harris Hobbs and raised her children. Billie is best known for being abundantly generous and loving; always placing the needs of others first. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her surviving children John and Sue, and her grandchildren Alexandra, Rebecca, Mathew and Jennifer, and her great-grandchildren Melyssa and Owen. Due to current events, there will be no funeral service. An Interment Service was restricted to close family and friends at the Albert Street Cemetery in Arnprior on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please, make a donation to the local hospital: https://www.arnpriorregionalhealth.ca/foundation/ways-to-give/ or for assistance in doing so, please call the Pilon Family Funeral Home at 613-623-5194. A Celebration of Life will be organized in the new year when we can share our memories with the many that would like to celebrate her warmth and genuine kindness. In the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
