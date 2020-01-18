|
Suddenly at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving husband of Maggie of 45 years. Dear father of Sarah Cornell (Tony Dugdale) and Becky Cornell (Ryan Clark). Very proud grandfather of Chloe, Mia, Grace and Harrison. Dear uncle of Mike Robillard. Survived by his sister Sheila McCallum (Ross-deceased) and his brothers-in-law Greg Affleck (Nancy) and Brian Affleck (Edith). Friends may support the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Monday in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the spring at Auld Kirk Cemetery. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation or the Gideons Society would be appreciated by the family. www.barker.com
