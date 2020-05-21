With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Blanche Elizabeth Brady (nee Churchill) passed away May 14, 2020 at Perth Community Care. Blanche was born August 27, 1918 at Brooke to Laura and Joseph Churchill, the eldest of her four siblings, Wilma Scott Peckett, Doris Rathwell Condie, Ronald Churchill and Jack Churchill. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Joseph Brady in 1974. She will be forever remembered and missed by her children Dianne Brady, Bonnie McLaren (Rick), Paul Brady (Debbie) and Dawn Marie Franklin (Steven). She was the doting grandmother to Craig McLaren (Genine), Geoffrey McLaren (Jennifer), Daniel Brady (Jeannine), Nicole Brady (Chris), Meghan Franklin Hamilton (Robin) and Heather Franklin LeBlanc (Dan); great-grandmother to Taylor McLaren, Brady McLaren, Avery McLaren and Gillian McLaren. Mom and Dad operated a successful dairy farm on the Christie Lake Road throughout their lifetime together. She encouraged her children to participate in activities on and off the farm and never missed a hockey game, baseball game or 4H show at the Perth Fair. Mom loved to participate in all sports including baseball, tennis and lawn bowling. She was a fierce Blue Jay's fan and a competitive bridge player. She was a long-time member of the Perth Fair Board and the Perth Lawn Bowling Club. Mom spoiled us with her delicious homemade strawberry jam, bread, donuts, Christmas pudding and butterscotch pie. The family would like to thank all the amazing friends who helped mom over the past few years, especially Jane, Shirley and Pat. The second floor PSW's and nursing staff at Perth Community Care were amazing! Thank you for your many acts of kindness and compassion. A private family service was held with the interment following at St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery, Perth. In memory of Blanche, contributions to the Perth and District Little League Foundation for equipment and children's registrations would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth