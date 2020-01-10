|
The Clancy family is deeply saddened to announce that Bob died peacefully in his sleep at the Glebe Centre in Ottawa at the age of 88 years. Thankfully, he was able to celebrate his last Christmas with family. Bob is predeceased by his loving wife Shirley (Dykeman), June 16, 2011, parents George and Viola Clancy, his brother Blair and sister Mary (Murphy). Bob was born in Chatham, New Brunswick, lived in various cities in Ontario, Quebec, France, and Florida. He will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bob was quick to make new loyal friends, loved to find a reason to laugh and was a wonderful host. He inspired others to work hard and celebrate achievement. Bob had an insatiable thirst for travel and learning new things. He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, skating and swimming. He was passionate at fixing anything with great attentiveness, especially electrical or motorized equipment. He loved spy novels. Bob was devoted to his family. His warmth, strength, generosity, selflessness and fighting Irish spirit will always be remembered. The Clancy family would like to thank the Glebe Centre and the General and Civic campuses of the Ottawa Hospital for their care over the past year. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel at 2:00 P.M., immediately followed by a reception in the Blair & Son Family Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , the Perth Branch 244 Royal Canadian Legion, or the Glebe Centre, 77 Monk St., Ottawa would be greatly appreciated.