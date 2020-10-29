Peacefully at the Smiths Falls District Hospital with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Harper. Loving mother to Jason (Karla Harper), Wendy (Gary Ronan), Judy (Ian White), Peter McLean and the late Sandra. Dear grandmother to 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by her sister Eva. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents John and Eva Craig and her nine siblings. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the Lannin Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A private funeral service was held in the Chapel. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. John's Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca