Passed away May 21st 2020 at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital, in her 75th year. Bonnie will be greatly missed by her husband, Gary, and four children; Rick, Shannon (Alison), Paula, and Alex (Alison). She is survived by her sisters, Donna & Joanne. Much loved Grandma to 11 grandchildren; Dylan, Katrina, Dustin, Daisy, Michaela, Dawson, Logan, Lily, William, Abby & Beth, as well as 2 great grandchildren, Mina and Dalton, and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, Stuart & Katherine St.Michael, as well as her brothers, Donald, Garry & Sherry, and her sister Katherine (Joyce). Bonnie spent many years working for Valley Caterers at Playtex Renfrew and Haley's Industries before moving onto landscaping and gardening. Bonnie lived for her family and loved having them around her all the time. She worked hard and didn't like sitting idle for too long, but her free time was spent overlooking the water from the front deck of her cottage on Norcan Lake. A Private interment will take place at Holy Well, Mt. St. Patrick, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Bonnie can be made to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 20, 2020.
