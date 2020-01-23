Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Ennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley Ennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley Ennis In Memoriam
In loving memory of Bradley Ennis who passed away 10 years ago on January 25th. We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence We often speak your name All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake. From which we'll never part. God has you in His arms. We have you in our hearts. Love Grandma Lila, Aunt Janice, Paul, Nicole, Abby and Courtney
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -