In loving memory of Bradley Ennis who passed away 10 years ago on January 25th. We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence We often speak your name All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake. From which we'll never part. God has you in His arms. We have you in our hearts. Love Grandma Lila, Aunt Janice, Paul, Nicole, Abby and Courtney
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020