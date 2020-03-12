Home

Brandon (B.J.) Carson


1991 - 02
Brandon (B.J.) Carson In Memoriam
In loving memory of our son Brandon (B.J.) Carson Feb 20, 1991 - March 12, 2013 They say I'm sorry for your loss They say your heart will mend They say you're in a better place, and death is not the end. They say you're reunited with loved ones gone before. They say that you'll be waiting when I walk through heavens door. I feel their love in every word of comfort they impart, and know that each is spoken from deep within the heart. But all the words of comfort, through kind, sincere, and true, can't take away the emptiness I'm feeling without you. Forever in our hearts, Kev and Connie
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 12, 2020
