Brenda passed away suddenly at the age of 71 years at her home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Gerlina (Whiten) Lang, and Florence Dikschei (Hutchison). Brenda was the loving wife of Larry Hopper for 42 years. She was the devoted mother of Scott Hopper (Sarah) and Jodi Ann Finlay (Stephen) and cherished Nana of Charlotte and Callum (Scott and Sarah) and Seamus, Declan, Brogan and Lachlan (Jodi and Stephen). Brenda was a beautiful soul who always took the time to connect with friends and neighbours with a warm smile and a helping hand. She spent many years volunteering her time across the community. Brenda will always be remembered and forever loved. In lieu of flowers, family would like to request that memorial contributions be made either to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 29, 2020