With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Brenda Lee Smith at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, Friday, January 10, 2020. She was 64. Beloved wife of the late Robert Smith (2015). Proud and loving mother of Angela Smith-Stopa (Richard) of Arnprior. Most cherished grandma of Haylee and Sarah Smith. Dear sister of Iona Wieland (late Orville) of Arnprior. Brenda was predeceased by her parents Gordon Bandy and Rita Thompson. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where a private family interment took place at Arnprior Malloch Road Cemetery. A celebration of Brenda's Life took place Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Arnprior Legion, 49 Daniel Street N., Arnprior from 1-3 p.m. In memory of Brenda, a donation may be made to the CHEO Foundation. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 22, 2020