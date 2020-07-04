It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful mother Brenda Thomas. Brenda was in her 82nd year and passed away peacefully at Mapleview Extendicare with her daughters by her side on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She is now reunited with her late husband Bryn Thomas. Beloved mother of Karan Oliveria (Eddie), Sue Miket (Mike) and Julie Vaters (Darryl). She will be missed by her grandchildren Andrew (Meghan), Emanuel, Antony, Ryan (Felicia), Melanie, Kyle (Emily), Bailey (Mason) and Shane (Morgain). Known as the travelling great grandma to Noah and Lyla Miket, Ryder and Camryn Hall. Daughter of the late Nellie Fairbotham. Brenda leaves behind her siblings in Birmingham, England: Joyce Jones (Tony), Phil Roberts (Jackie) and Chris Ryder (Ken). Sister-in-law of Diane and Mic Sherlock, Ruth and Eugene Epp residing in B.C. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephew and extended family. We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at MapleView with a special thanks to Brandy, Kari, Dalton, Vanina, Nancy, Ashley, and Melissa. A private family graveside service to be held in Burlington. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society or your local Hospice. Arrangement entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (Sault Ste. Marie, On 942 Great Northern Rd, 705-945-7758). www.northwoodfuneral.com
"Sweet are the memories that are silently kept, of a mother we loved and will never forget"