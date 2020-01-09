Home

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Brett Cameron SMITH

Brett Cameron SMITH Obituary
(Passionate Drag Racer, (Excellent Carpenter and Loved His Pets) Passed away suddenly on December 27, 2019. Brett Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 58. Cherished husband for 5 years to Kelly. Lived vicariously through his beloved son Evan (Mikayla). Dearly missed by his mother Alice (nee Graveline) and his father the late Donald. Survived by his brother Brian (Aileen) and sister Lynda (Serge Mainville) as well as his stepdaughter Nikyta Polyak. Brother from another mother Steve Burton (Deb) and Goddaughter Pamela. Missed by his buds Roscoe P. Coltrane and Daisy May Duke. A special thanks to the Paramedics of Lanark County and the staff of the Almonte General Hospital Emergency Department for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Brett to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. An Irish Wake will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm in Brett and Kelly's home at 4977 March Rd., Almonte, ON. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
