It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Edward Long on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a serious illness. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his wife Doris (Lepine) of 50 years. Brian was born in Seven Oaks, County of Kent, England in 1936. He was predeceased by his father Gordon Long and his mother Lily (Clark) Long. He is survived by his stepmother Sheila Long and half-sisters Jean Cholcraft, Sara Petch and half-brother Keith Long, and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by niece Jan (Roy) Leitch, grandniece Paula (Steve) Leitch-Blais, grand-nephew Christopher (Cindy) Leitch and great-great-uncle to Emma, Torrie, Noah, and Jillian. Also survived by nephews Jim Lepine, Larry (Cathy) Lepine, Wayne (deceased) Lepine, and their children. Brian is well known for the number of years he organized the Christmas Turkey Dinners and contributed to other Knights of Columbus activities. Family visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, Renfrew where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, with interment at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In memory of Brian, donations to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com