1/1
Brian Edward Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Edward Long on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a serious illness. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his wife Doris (Lepine) of 50 years. Brian was born in Seven Oaks, County of Kent, England in 1936. He was predeceased by his father Gordon Long and his mother Lily (Clark) Long. He is survived by his stepmother Sheila Long and half-sisters Jean Cholcraft, Sara Petch and half-brother Keith Long, and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by niece Jan (Roy) Leitch, grandniece Paula (Steve) Leitch-Blais, grand-nephew Christopher (Cindy) Leitch and great-great-uncle to Emma, Torrie, Noah, and Jillian. Also survived by nephews Jim Lepine, Larry (Cathy) Lepine, Wayne (deceased) Lepine, and their children. Brian is well known for the number of years he organized the Christmas Turkey Dinners and contributed to other Knights of Columbus activities. Family visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, Renfrew where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, with interment at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In memory of Brian, donations to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goulet Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved