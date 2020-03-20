Home

Brian Foster


1951 - 2020
Brian Foster Obituary
At sunrise march 12th, 2020, from the Ottawa general hospital, Brian joined his father George for a game of cards. Born in Perth July 31st 1951, residing for the last 30 years in oxford mills. Left to mourn his mother Leita, wife Pearl (Hoskins-Lowry), children Mark (Erika), Letitia (Jeff), Grandchildren Douglas, Devan, Kelton and Angelica. Remembered by family and many friends. His volunteering will be missed at Hey Day, Kemptville Live and the Salvation Army Kettles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the or the Ottawa General hospital. Brian is riding his lawn mower, listening to country music, beer in hand...
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 20, 2020
