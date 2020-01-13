Home

Brian Joseph Ruddy

Brian Joseph Ruddy Obituary
Brian died in Victoria Hospital, Renfrew, ON. on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was in his 81st year. He is survived by his loving wife Minnie, his brothers Terry (late Evelyn), Keith (Pat), Stephen (Linda), and his sisters Catherine (Bob O'Donnell) and Mary, and their families. Brian's daughter Shauna (Kevin Rampton) and his grandchildren Brady (Megan), Bethany, Abby and Jake along with his three great-grandchildren will miss him. As Brian requested, there will not be a funeral. Donations to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation in memory of Brian would be greatly appreciated. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and compassionate staff and Doctors who cared for Brian during his stay in hospital.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 13, 2020
