Brianne Lindsay Evans
Peacefully in hospice care at Carleton Place Hospital with her family by her side, November 21, 2020 at the age of 39. Beloved daughter of Jo Ann Kew (Rick) of Elliot Lake and David Evans (Ellie) of Carleton Place. Loving mother of Cade and Landon Hayward, sister of Lisa Evans (Stratford) and Brett Evans (Ottawa). Predeceased by former partner and much-loved father to their children, Derek Hayward. In lieu of visitation and service at this time, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 26, 2020.
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
