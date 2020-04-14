Home

Bruce Alexander WALLACE Obituary
With sadness we announce that Bruce passed away at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Bruce Wallace of Wasaga Beach was 70 years of age. Loved father of Shona Wallace of Arnprior and Ethan Wallace (Sierra Duffey) of Ottawa. Former husband of Catherine Tennisco of London, ON. Fondly remembered by his friends from The Beach. Bruce's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Arrangements will remain private. In memory of Bruce, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Legion, Branch 174, Arnprior. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 14, 2020
