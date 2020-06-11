Bruce CAMPBELL
Our family is saddened to announce the passing of our patriarch, Bruce Sheldon Campbell, with his loving family by his side at home on the White Lake mountain, while the sun lowered outside the front window, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was in his 77th year. Beloved husband of 55 years to Beryl Campbell (nee Brandimore). Dearly loved father of Angie (Doug) and Cari-Anne. Proud, devoted, and loving one of a kind "Pa" of Aiden and Keaton McGrath. Special step-grandfather of Brandon and Megan MacCrae. Adored brother of Donna Fraser (Bruce). Predeceased by his loving parents Boyd and Waveny Campbell (nee McEwen), and his brother Clarke Campbell. Special brother-in-law and good friend of Gayle Hayes (late Phil), Shirley Kelly (John) and Heather Campbell (nee Cloutier). Dear nephew of Glenda (nee Campbell) Lannigan. Bruce will be fondly missed by nieces and nephews from both the Campbell and Brandimore families, as well as many friends. Cousins from the Campbell and McEwen clans will remember Bruce's valued friendships. Bruce enjoyed the serenity of his bush property in White Lake where he loved to spend time. His presence on the front porch amongst the maples of the Mountain, will be sadly missed. Bruce's legacy lives on in his cherished grandsons who were his pride and joy. We will all miss Bruce's "twinkle in his eye", paired with his dry humour and wit. Bruce's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A small family service was streamed online on Sunday, June 7th, beginning at 1 p.m. Donations to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation and Renfrew Victoria Hospital Dialysis Unit. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 11, 2020.
