Bruce Lovett Pudsey
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father; Bruce Lovett Pudsey at Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by his loving wife, Sylvia Faye (Rogers) and his best companion "Honey" his mother, Gertrude Acker. Dear father to Bruce (Marilyn), Mildred (Graham), Sylvia (late John Yates), and Eric (Amanda). Bruce will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren; Melanie, Scott, Virginia, Zachary, Samantha, Brandon, and Bailey. He was blessed to have five great-grandchildren; Raina, Ryland, Grayson, Austin, and Caden. Bruce will be miss by his many nieces, nephews and friends, especially his Nova Scotia family. The family would like to thank Dr. Strader, the staff at Country Haven and the staff at Bonnechere Manor for the kind and compassionate care that they provided to him during his time spent there. Professional services have been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. A private family service will be held at Thompsonville Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Bruce's memory may be made to Bonnechere Manor Foundation or Hospice Renfrew, online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com. It's been a wonderful life while you were in our world, love your kids.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 30, 2020.
