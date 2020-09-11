It is with profound sadness that the family of Bruce Mayhew, announce his passing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The devoted husband, loving father of two and grandfather to 3 (and a half) passed away at the age of 62. Bruce spent the majority of his life in Renfrew, where he fell madly in love with his wife Mary Jane at the young age of 19. Their 42 years of marriage was filled with love, laughter and the birth of their two children, Zachary (Paige) and Louise (Kevin). Bruce would often sit at family dinners marveling at how he and Mary had now become a family of 9 soon to be 10, "all because two people fell in love." He adored his 'bonus children' Paige and Kevin and loved them both as his own. Bruce's love for playing the guitar created friendships he would cherish forever. Almost every weekend was spent jamming with friends, and the house was always filled with love, laughter and music. His true pride and joy was being 'Poppa' to Malakai, Sloane and Aria. He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his new granddaughter, Cadence Maria, a name he helped to choose. Bruce will be remembered by all who knew him for his words of wisdom, his love and commitment to his family and friends, his kind, genuine heart and his musical gifts. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Irene Mayhew, Bruce is survived by his sister Diana, brothers Brent and Barry and their spouses along with many nieces and nephews. Professional services have been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. In true Bruce fashion, there will be no public service. Rather, the family would ask you to please take a moment to remember him with a smile, show kindness to someone else, or perhaps even honour him with a raised glass and a bent elbow.



