Bruce SUTHERLAND

With sadness the family announce that Bruce passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020. He was 62. Loving father of Amanda Evans (Alcide Lair) of Gatineau, Shawn Sutherland (late Krystal Brash) of Arnprior and Jocelyn Sutherland of Arnprior. Dear Grandpa of Ashley, Amy, Taylor and Juniper. Also survived by his former spouse Madeleine Hill of Arnprior and his brother Gerald Sutherland (late Monica) of Nepean. Son of the late Gerald and Elma Sutherland. Bruce's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A graveside service will be held at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior on Friday, September 25th at 1pm (please keep in mind that physical distancing measures will be in effect for all attendees). In memory of Bruce, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca