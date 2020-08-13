1/
Byron Freestone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Byron Freestone wish to express their appreciation for all the support and caring thoughts by cards, phone calls, and in person that were extended to us during our sorrow. A special thank you to the paramedics, the ER staff who did everything possible to save him. To Stewart Blair and staff we have only the upmost respect and gratitude for his kindness and exemplary service on our behalf. Our prayer to all of you is to take care and God bless each and every one. ~ The Freestone Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved