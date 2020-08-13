The family of the late Byron Freestone wish to express their appreciation for all the support and caring thoughts by cards, phone calls, and in person that were extended to us during our sorrow. A special thank you to the paramedics, the ER staff who did everything possible to save him. To Stewart Blair and staff we have only the upmost respect and gratitude for his kindness and exemplary service on our behalf. Our prayer to all of you is to take care and God bless each and every one. ~ The Freestone Family



