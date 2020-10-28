born November 19, 1951, Nanaimo, BC; died peacefully on October 23, 2020 in Perth, ON. Beloved husband to Dawn Best (Storen); predeceased by parents Ted and Joyce Best of Oakville; loving brother to Trudy Warner (Dave), of Mississauga, brother-in-law to Sandy McBay (Rick) and Brian Storen; loving father to Cameron (Kathleen), and Stephen (Allison); dedicated 'Poohbah' to Alana, Conor, Sarah Best of Richmond, ON, and Arley, Isaac, Esme Best of Toronto, ON. Doug / Dougie / Douggles / Mr. Best / Dad / Poohbah will be remembered for his love of life, his richness in personality and soul, his strong analytical mind, a strong work ethic, his commitment to his community, his loyal friendships, his sharp wit and sense of humour, his love of the cottage, his dedication to his parents, sister, wife, children and grandchildren, and a deep love for his immediate and extended family. We wish to thank the staff and physicians at the Perth hospital for the care and compassion they provided to Doug and our family in recent months. In Perth on Tuesday October 27 a small funeral service will be held at St. James the Apostle Anglican Church. In Ayr on Thursday October 29, due to COVID, an appointment-based visitation will be held at the Ayr Chapel, Wm. Kipp Funeral Home, 183 Northumberland St. from 4-7 PM. PLEASE RSVP THROUGH FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE (www.wmkippfuneralhome.com
) or by calling +1 (519) 632-8228; . Social distance requirements are in order and masks are mandatory due to COVID 19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth K7H 2K1.