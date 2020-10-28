1/1
C. Douglas "Doug" BEST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
born November 19, 1951, Nanaimo, BC; died peacefully on October 23, 2020 in Perth, ON. Beloved husband to Dawn Best (Storen); predeceased by parents Ted and Joyce Best of Oakville; loving brother to Trudy Warner (Dave), of Mississauga, brother-in-law to Sandy McBay (Rick) and Brian Storen; loving father to Cameron (Kathleen), and Stephen (Allison); dedicated 'Poohbah' to Alana, Conor, Sarah Best of Richmond, ON, and Arley, Isaac, Esme Best of Toronto, ON. Doug / Dougie / Douggles / Mr. Best / Dad / Poohbah will be remembered for his love of life, his richness in personality and soul, his strong analytical mind, a strong work ethic, his commitment to his community, his loyal friendships, his sharp wit and sense of humour, his love of the cottage, his dedication to his parents, sister, wife, children and grandchildren, and a deep love for his immediate and extended family. We wish to thank the staff and physicians at the Perth hospital for the care and compassion they provided to Doug and our family in recent months. In Perth on Tuesday October 27 a small funeral service will be held at St. James the Apostle Anglican Church. In Ayr on Thursday October 29, due to COVID, an appointment-based visitation will be held at the Ayr Chapel, Wm. Kipp Funeral Home, 183 Northumberland St. from 4-7 PM. PLEASE RSVP THROUGH FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE (www.wmkippfuneralhome.com) or by calling +1 (519) 632-8228; . Social distance requirements are in order and masks are mandatory due to COVID 19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth K7H 2K1.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Kipp Funeral Home - Ayr Chapel
183 Northumberland Street
Ayr, ON N0B 1E0
(519) 632-8228
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wm. Kipp Funeral Home - Ayr Chapel Ayr Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved