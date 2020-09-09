Paul passed away at the Perth hospital on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 87 years after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Clyde and Jean (Smith) Lattin. Paul was the dearly loved husband of Sheila (Beattie) Lattin and loved father of Donna (Marc) Caron and Don (Laura) Lattin. He was the cherished grandfather of Chanel Caron (Matthew Brown), David Caron (Aspen McLeod) Liana Lattin (Martin Herbold) and Derek Lattin (Amanda Vo) and great-grandfather to Ariane Brown. Paul will be missed by his sister, Claudia Lattin, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. He spent his career working for Bell Canada. After moving to Perth he enjoyed volunteering at the Perth Hospital. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the arrangements and interment service will be held privately. In remembrance of Paul, donations to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth K7H 2K1 www.gwmfoundation.com
would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.