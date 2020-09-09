1/1
C. Paul LATTIN
1933-09-01 - 2020-09-05
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul passed away at the Perth hospital on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 87 years after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Clyde and Jean (Smith) Lattin. Paul was the dearly loved husband of Sheila (Beattie) Lattin and loved father of Donna (Marc) Caron and Don (Laura) Lattin. He was the cherished grandfather of Chanel Caron (Matthew Brown), David Caron (Aspen McLeod) Liana Lattin (Martin Herbold) and Derek Lattin (Amanda Vo) and great-grandfather to Ariane Brown. Paul will be missed by his sister, Claudia Lattin, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. He spent his career working for Bell Canada. After moving to Perth he enjoyed volunteering at the Perth Hospital. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the arrangements and interment service will be held privately. In remembrance of Paul, donations to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth K7H 2K1 www.gwmfoundation.com would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved