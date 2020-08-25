1/2
C. Randolph "Randy" Cavanagh
Randy passed away with his family at his side in Perth on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 74 years. He was predeceased by his parents Cyril and Wilma Cavanagh. He was greatly loved and respected by daughters Carla (Peter) Clarke, KC Gilbertson, and Mercedes (Simon) Mai. Randy was the proud grandfather of Avery, Reese, Sam, Alice and Willa and dear brother of Brian (Linda) Cavanagh, Debbie (Larry) Sparks and former wife Sharon Cavanagh. Randy will be fondly remembered by his dearest friends and extended family. Randy will always be remembered for his dedication to his profession and hard-working ways. He was a man with style, and always stood out. Randy had a talent for photography over the years and has left memories through his photos that will be cherished forever. He loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor with a passion for life. Due to covid - 19 restrictions, the arrangements to honour Randy's life will be announced at a later date. Those wishing are asked to consider a memorial donation to the Great War Memorial Hospital or the Perth Community Foundation.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
