1/1
Cairine Elizabeth (Caldwell) SCOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cairine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The arc of Cairine's journey has transformed its path from the temporal to the spiritual. The body has stopped. The spirit that animated the body has returned to its wellspring. The soul is accessible to those who understand and appreciate its essence. End-of-body arrangements are entrusted to The Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain, Ontario (613-989-3836). A Private Graveside Funeral Service will be held at South Mountain Union Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions we are not able to gather as a group and reminisce of a life well lived. We ask that you think of Cairine and celebrate her in your own special way. Perhaps you raise a glass and toast her with a nice wine—Pinot Grigio was their favourite. Or, when you remember Cairine and Henderson if you are near South Mountain, perhaps you visit The Union Cemetery and share a peaceful moment by their new garden as they so enjoyed their many trips to our little village. Or by any other means that is meaningful and memorable for you. Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Byers Funeral Home Inc. - South Mountain
2990 Church Street
South Mountain, ON K0E 1W0
(613) 989-3836
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Byers Funeral Home Inc. - South Mountain

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved