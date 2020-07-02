Carl passed away suddenly at his home in Perth on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Emily (Garland) and Robert Wright, brothers Earl, Donald, Lorne and Gordon Wright, sisters Helen Burns and Della Dowdall. Carl was the cherished husband for 56 years of Jean (Fournier) Wright and loving father and best friend to Jamie. He is survived by brothers Glenn (Evie) Wright and Ken (Brenda) Wright, sisters Joyce Best, Mary (late Pat) O'Leary and Geneva (Allan) Moore. Carl will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Marion Wright and Pauline Wright, the Fournier family, nieces, nephews and many good friends. The service for Carl will be private for the family. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1 Drummond St. W., Perth, ON K7H 3E3 or the Ottawa Heart Institute [SB1] https://foundation.ottawaheart.ca
, (University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation, 40 Ruskin Street, Room H-2408, Ottawa, Ontario, K1Y 4W7, 1-613-696-7030). Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.