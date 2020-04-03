|
With sadness, we announce that Carl passed away with his daughter by his side on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was 96. Beloved and devoted father of Shari-Lynn Kelly (Jim Twolan) of Arnprior and Allan Sloan of Newcastle. Dearest Papa of Colten Sloan, Taylor Kelly and Kassandra Sloan. The last surviving child of the late James and Margaret (nee Allen) Sloan of Jolicure, NB. Carl was predeceased by his only sister, Minnie Trenholm as well as his 3 brothers: James, William and Edgar Sloan. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. For many years, Carl and Joan owned and operated the Dairy Queen on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa where he was fondly known as "the old white haired guy." A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Almonte Country Haven for their exceptional care and love they provided our Papa over the past 8 years. Carl's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family service will be held at a later date. In his memory, please consider a donation to the Almonte Country Haven Nursing Home or the Arnprior and District Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 3, 2020