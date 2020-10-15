1/1
Carl William Styles
Carl was born in 1931 on a farm near Morrisburg. Memories of his life there, forever brought him joy. He often spoke so lovingly of his family and their farm life. He was the son of Hattie Barkley and Murray Styles, a sibling to the late James Styles (Ruth) and Mary Robertson (Don) and is survived by Edward Styles (Betty) and Eleanor Allison. He married Joyce Smirle (deceased 1985) in 1956 and they became parents to Debbie (Tom Guindon) and Shelley (Phillip Tuba). Carl subsequently married Mary Weber (deceased 2009) and became a stepfather to David Mackay (Lauren) and Chris Mackay (Jen). Carl is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Dad was a natural athlete and leader. In high school he played football, hockey, and baseball and was elected head of his student council. He held leadership roles at his Anglican church and the Masonic Lodge. He was proud of his 37-year career with Ontario Hydro where he was a forester for many years and later held numerous management roles. He had a love of adventure which included extensive travel, skiing and flying. He was a family man first and foremost and a friend to many. He was known as a dog whisperer and was devoted to four very lucky German Shepherds over the years as well as all of their neighbourhood friends, who he included in daily pack walks. He will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, compassion, generosity and sense of humour (a consummate prankster). He loved his guitar and played it often until the very end. He was a man of incredible strength, resiliency and faith. His legacy will continue through his children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews who have been profoundly impacted by his love and example. Forever in our hearts. A family funeral will be held at a date to be determined. The family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Almonte Fairview Manor, a home that provided dad and our family with exemplary care, governed by integrity and compassion. https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/gifts-at-work/secure-donation-form/ Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 15, 2020.
