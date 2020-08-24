(Musician, Carpenter, and Farmer) Of Appleton, Ontario. Passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on August 21, 2020.Predeceased by his beloved wife Isabel (nee Brydges). Cherished by his children Barb (Brent) Richardson and Helen (Tim) Illingworth, Marian (Robert) Renwick, Irene (Craig) Moore and Robert James. Proud "Grandpa" to Kathleen Illingworth, Kristina (Darcey) Legree, Jeremy (Courtney) Illingworth, Emma (Kevin) Thurlow, Bob (Casey) Renwick, Isabel (Travis) Foster, Margaret Renwick, Trevor Moore, Tyler (Danielle) Moore, Travis (Val) Moore, and special great-grandpa to Emma-Leigh and Jaycee Illingworth, Jackson Legree, Audrey and Ben Thurlow, Lillian and Rylee Moore and a baby Foster soon. Donations in memory of Carman may be made to St. Paul's Anglican Church or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to Dr. Toderian and the Bayshore team for their care and support. A private family service will be held in the Gamble Chapel. Interment to take place in St. Paul's Anglican Cemetery (Almonte). Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313) Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com