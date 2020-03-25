|
|
Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving father of Debbie (Sammy) and Chris (Vicki). He will be sadly missed by his five grandchildren Melissa, Amanda, Stephanie, Sara and Chelsea and five great-grandchildren as well as his siblings; Gladys Duthie, Doris (John) Grapentine and Danny Peever. Carman is predeceased by his mother and father Rupert Peever and Helen Duncan and by his other siblings Jerry, Doreen, Donna Aspeck and Shirley. There will be a private family graveside service at the Auld Kirk Cemetery in Almonte in the spring/summer of 2020. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 25, 2020