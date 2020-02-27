Home

COADY, Carmel COADY, Jim January 31, 2013 February 26, 2003 In loving memory of our dear Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, and Great Grandma and Grandpa. Many years have passed since those sad days, When the ones we loved were called away. God took them Home, It was His will, But in our hearts, They liveth still. Deep in our hearts lies pictures, Of the loved ones laid to rest, In memory's frame we shall keep it, Because they were one of the best. - Lovingly remembered and sadly missed Donnie, Julie, Greg and Shyanna
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020
