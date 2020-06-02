Ellis, Carmel Ellis (nee Fraser) Carmel passed away peacefully at Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew on Tuesday, May 25th, 2020 at the age of 103. Predeceased by husband George Ellis, daughters Linda Lotan and Donalda, son Raymond, sister Alda Chapman and brothers Keith and Kenny Fraser. Carmel was born in White Lake to Donald and Catherine Fraser. She loved teaching at the one room school on Bellamy Road and working along side George on the family farm. After George's death Carmel moved to Arnprior where she lived until she retired to Bonnechere Manor in 2010. Lovingly remembered by nephews Dan Chapman, Floyd Fraser, Neil Fraser and niece Gail Ryan (Needham) and great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Pinard and the staff of Bonnechere Manor for their outstanding care especially during this time of COVID-19. Carmel's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Private family interment took place at White Lake Community Cemetery. In memory of Carmel, a donation may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca Rest easy Carmel.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.