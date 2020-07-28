1/1
Carmel (McVeigh) LEGAULT
With great sadness Bob announces that his beloved wife of 50 years, Carmel passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Sunday evening, July 26, 2020. Daughter of the late James and Frances McVeigh. Predeceased by her brother, Tom McVeigh as well as her 3 sisters: Helen, Joan and Thelma. Special sister-in-law of Ray Legault (Susan) of Sharon, ON and Mary Legault (late Jack) of Ottawa. Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews as well as many good friends. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jennifer Rivington for taking such good care of Carmel. Also, special thanks to the management and staff at Island View Suites, Arnprior for going above and beyond in order to provide comfort to Carmel while a resident there. Carmel's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A service will be held at a later date. In memory of Carmel, please consider a donation to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book

