|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Carmel Napier (nee McGuire) on February 20, 2020 at the Carleton Place Hospital in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Wallace R. Napier. Loving mother of Donna Napier of Ottawa and Glen (Florence) Napier of Carleton Place. Cherished grandmother of Kristy, Geoffrey and Shawna. Proud great grandmother of Lexus and Madison. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Clara McGuire (nee Raycroft) and her brother John, sisters Gladys Hutchison and Laura Virgin. Survived by her sisters Ollie Manson, Edith Currie, Blanche Cox and sister-in-law Catherine Napier. Remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. A special thanks to her many friends and neighbours at Elizabeth Court. The family would like to thank Dr. Jamieson and the staff at the Carleton Place Hospital for all of their assistance and support. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 22, 2020