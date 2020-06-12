Carol Ann (McCreary) CURRAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 02, 1947 - June 7, 2020. Carol passed away gently surrounded hand in hand by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Joseph Douglas McCreary, mother Phyliss (Dorman) McCreary, sister Shelly, and brother Wayne. Leaving to mourn loving husband of 34 years and best friend Jack, Sister/Daughter Rhonda McCreary, daughters Cherie Larmour, Lisa Savage (Don Graham), Kelly Mae Jones; extended family daughters Tina Curran (Darryl Flemming) Margaret (David) Manns, Kelly (Louis) Mainville, son Gene, grand children Candace (Cory) Flemming, /niece, Ashley McCreary/niece, Desirea (Jay) Rhoden), Cole (Brea) Larmour, Brittany Savage, David Savage, Taylor (Mitch) Chartrand, Shane (Tanya) Savage, Branden (Brittany) Savage, Zack Savage, Noah Noble, and River Jones. Extended grand children Julian, Ally, Nick, Emma, Haley, and Joss. Also leaving to mourn brother in laws Gerald (Barbara) Curran, Peter (Carolann) Curran, James (Sandra) Curran, sister-in-laws Sophia Street, Evelyn (Jack) Traynor, and Mary (Terry) King. Also great grand children Emily, Maddie, Max, Emma, Owen, Noella, and Mathis. Also leaving to mourn many, many relatives and (special friends Jackie and Muriel for over 60 years) friends. For over 40 years Carol used her creativity as a Hair Dresser. Family Gatherings and especially Christmas were Carol's Favourite time of year to spend with her loved ones. A private funeral service will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Smiths Falls. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.lannin.ca&d=DwIFaQ&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=c4C2g5Tmfwf1tDzh7L_Hx1HWbg4xXdCceS9ZSQuNnsQ&m=DYtWzOSDxPDNeDnMqX00ABJNqg4a5rveR3N-FzpVYyA&s=injl_3S-panyqZQGY9vAYURAdGuXY8uwzwYEd0ADRCM&e=


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved