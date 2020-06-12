February 02, 1947 - June 7, 2020. Carol passed away gently surrounded hand in hand by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Joseph Douglas McCreary, mother Phyliss (Dorman) McCreary, sister Shelly, and brother Wayne. Leaving to mourn loving husband of 34 years and best friend Jack, Sister/Daughter Rhonda McCreary, daughters Cherie Larmour, Lisa Savage (Don Graham), Kelly Mae Jones; extended family daughters Tina Curran (Darryl Flemming) Margaret (David) Manns, Kelly (Louis) Mainville, son Gene, grand children Candace (Cory) Flemming, /niece, Ashley McCreary/niece, Desirea (Jay) Rhoden), Cole (Brea) Larmour, Brittany Savage, David Savage, Taylor (Mitch) Chartrand, Shane (Tanya) Savage, Branden (Brittany) Savage, Zack Savage, Noah Noble, and River Jones. Extended grand children Julian, Ally, Nick, Emma, Haley, and Joss. Also leaving to mourn brother in laws Gerald (Barbara) Curran, Peter (Carolann) Curran, James (Sandra) Curran, sister-in-laws Sophia Street, Evelyn (Jack) Traynor, and Mary (Terry) King. Also great grand children Emily, Maddie, Max, Emma, Owen, Noella, and Mathis. Also leaving to mourn many, many relatives and (special friends Jackie and Muriel for over 60 years) friends. For over 40 years Carol used her creativity as a Hair Dresser. Family Gatherings and especially Christmas were Carol's Favourite time of year to spend with her loved ones. A private funeral service will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Smiths Falls. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.lannin.ca&d=DwIFaQ&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=c4C2g5Tmfwf1tDzh7L_Hx1HWbg4xXdCceS9ZSQuNnsQ&m=DYtWzOSDxPDNeDnMqX00ABJNqg4a5rveR3N-FzpVYyA&s=injl_3S-panyqZQGY9vAYURAdGuXY8uwzwYEd0ADRCM&e=
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 12, 2020.