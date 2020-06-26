Carol Ann Ryan
With great sadness, the family announces that Carol passed away in the comfort of her own home and while surrounded by the love of her family in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 23, 2020; Carol Ann Ryan of Arnprior was 69. Beloved daughter of the late Archie and Kathleen (nee Coreau) Schnob. Dearly loved and devoted mother of Jodie McCormick (Bruce); Kristy Cardiff (Steve Tozzi) and Morgan Ryan (Dan Cavanagh). Cherished and proud Nanny of Ryan and Olivia McCormick, Cohen and Talen Cardiff and Sofia Tozzi. Much loved sister of Patricia Stewart (Neil) and Evelyn Needham (Brian). Predeceased by her only brother, Reo Schnob as well as three sisters: Sylvia McInnes (late Ross), Catherine Reid and Lorraine Garvin (Patrick). Fondly remembered by her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Carol's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service was held at the Malloch Road Cemetery in Arnprior on Wednesday morning, June 24th. Interment followed. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 26, 2020.
